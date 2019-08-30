|
Patricia Lisenbee
Clarksville - Age 73 of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church 1090 New Hope Church Road Ashland City, TN 37015. Internment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
She was born March 1, 1946 in Cheatham county to Herman Teasley and Beulah Williams Teasley, she is preceded in death by her husband, William H. Lisenbee, her parents, her brothers, Robert, Herman and George Teasley.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories devoted daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Lisenbee; granddaughter, Naliya Larry; sisters, Mary Teasley and Anolia Teasley; brothers, Glendon (Chonoliah) Teasley and Richard Teasley; aunt, Helen Teasley and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and other family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019