Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Free Will Baptist Church
1090 New Hope Church Road
Ashland City, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lisenbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lisenbee


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Lisenbee Obituary
Patricia Lisenbee

Clarksville - Age 73 of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church 1090 New Hope Church Road Ashland City, TN 37015. Internment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

She was born March 1, 1946 in Cheatham county to Herman Teasley and Beulah Williams Teasley, she is preceded in death by her husband, William H. Lisenbee, her parents, her brothers, Robert, Herman and George Teasley.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories devoted daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Lisenbee; granddaughter, Naliya Larry; sisters, Mary Teasley and Anolia Teasley; brothers, Glendon (Chonoliah) Teasley and Richard Teasley; aunt, Helen Teasley and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and other family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now