Patrick Edward Carpenter IV
Clarksville - Patrick Edward Carpenter IV age 47, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Zach Hardy officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Patrick entered this life on June 2, 1973, in Clarksville, TN. He was a crew leader for groundskeeping at Ft. Campbell, KY, and a member of New Providence United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his father, Patrick Edward Carpenter III "Eddie"; mother, Connie Nelson; sister, Lisa Carpenter, and grandparents, Patrick Edward Carpenter Jr. and Sara Carpenter.
He is survived by his wife Diana Duvall Carpenter; sons by marriage, Keidis Aaron Jarvis, and Ian Hunter (Andrea) Jarvis; grandson, Bryar Dean Jarvis; step-mother, Brenda Carpenter; aunt, Jane Carpenter; uncle, Phillip (Karen) Carpenter, and family; sister-in-law, Tina Hardison, and family; brother-in-law, David (Jenny) Duvall and family. Patrick also leaves behind his beloved K-9s, Cecil Claude and Gretchen Marie.
