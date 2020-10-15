1/1
Patrick Edward Carpenter Iv
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Edward Carpenter IV

Clarksville - Patrick Edward Carpenter IV age 47, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Zach Hardy officiating.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Patrick entered this life on June 2, 1973, in Clarksville, TN. He was a crew leader for groundskeeping at Ft. Campbell, KY, and a member of New Providence United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Patrick Edward Carpenter III "Eddie"; mother, Connie Nelson; sister, Lisa Carpenter, and grandparents, Patrick Edward Carpenter Jr. and Sara Carpenter.

He is survived by his wife Diana Duvall Carpenter; sons by marriage, Keidis Aaron Jarvis, and Ian Hunter (Andrea) Jarvis; grandson, Bryar Dean Jarvis; step-mother, Brenda Carpenter; aunt, Jane Carpenter; uncle, Phillip (Karen) Carpenter, and family; sister-in-law, Tina Hardison, and family; brother-in-law, David (Jenny) Duvall and family. Patrick also leaves behind his beloved K-9s, Cecil Claude and Gretchen Marie.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved