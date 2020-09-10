1/
Patrick James Kennedy
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick James Kennedy

Woodlawn - CW4 Patrick James Kennedy, ARMY (Ret), age 72 of Woodlawn, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on June 21, 1948 in Fort Madison, Iowa to Gerald and Rosine Pollmeier Kennedy who precede him in death. Patrick retired after 23 years in the United States Army as a chinook pilot serving in Vietnam and Desert Storm. He retired a second time from CH47 Simulator as an instructor pilot. Patrick received numerous meritorious awards including a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and an Air Medal. He enjoyed golf, flying radio controlled air planes, and motocross racing.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Kennedy; daughters, Heather and Teresa Kennedy; and 4 siblings.

Please visit Patrick's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved