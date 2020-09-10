Patrick James Kennedy
Woodlawn - CW4 Patrick James Kennedy, ARMY (Ret), age 72 of Woodlawn, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on June 21, 1948 in Fort Madison, Iowa to Gerald and Rosine Pollmeier Kennedy who precede him in death. Patrick retired after 23 years in the United States Army as a chinook pilot serving in Vietnam and Desert Storm. He retired a second time from CH47 Simulator as an instructor pilot. Patrick received numerous meritorious awards including a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and an Air Medal. He enjoyed golf, flying radio controlled air planes, and motocross racing.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Kennedy; daughters, Heather and Teresa Kennedy; and 4 siblings.
Please visit Patrick's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com
and share a memory with the family.