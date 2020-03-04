|
Patti Hobbs Stewart
Clarksville - Patti Hobbs Stewart, age 71, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Patti was born May 18, 1948, in Russellville, AR, to the late Jeff Hurbert Hobbs and Leo Freeman Hobbs. She was an administrative assistant for Emerson Electric in Russellville, KY and later worked for APSU. Mrs. Stewart was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville and a lifetime member of the Jaycees. She was a master gardener and loved fishing with Darwin.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 6, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Patti is survived by her husband, Darwin Stewart; two sons, Darwin Stewart, Jr. and Chris (Devina) Stewart; brother, Glenn Hobbs; four grandchildren, Wyatt, Shelby, Cody, and Mason; and one great grandson, Lucas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Humane Society, 940 Tennessee Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040; or Cats Are Us, 119 Providence Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020