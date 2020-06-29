Paul Collins
Clarksville - Paul Edward Collins, age 83 of Clarksville passed away on June 29, 2020 at his residence.
Celebration of life will by at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bishop C.D. Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.
Paul entered this life on August 18, 1936 in Logan, West Virginia to the late Emanuel and Nancy Clay Collins. He worked at McCalls Engineering in Logan, WV before moving to Clarksville in 1966. Prior to moving, he married Donna Jean Mullins Collins. In 1972 they had a son, Paul. Mr. Collins was the owner of Grandpa's Clothing for 25 years and a manger at Goodys for 15 years. Paul was also a Veteran of The United States Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, time with family, and serving as an officer in the Knights of Pythians Lodge. He was also a member of the Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Jewell Edmondson.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Donna Jean Mullins Collins; son, Paul (Missy) Collins; siblings Lois Smith, Billy Collins, Nancy Flake, Debbie Armentrout, Eddie Armentrout; grandson, Bo Cheek; two great-grandchildren Clyde and Cason Cheek.
Pallbearers will be Danny Kowal, Mark Sefton, Michael Madaris, Darren Baldwin, Roddy Wolford, Derrick Edmondson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Frank Myers and Jacob Fenn.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.