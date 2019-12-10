|
Paul Earl Buddemeyer
Clarksville - Paul Earl Buddemeyer, 66, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Paul was born May 4, 1953, in Norfolk, VA to the late Paul F. Buddemeyer and Barbara K. Brogan Buddemeyer. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Albert D. Buddemeyer.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Burial will be at Keesee Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Paul was a retired CW2 U.S. Army Veteran.
Paul is survived by his siblings and their spouses, David Allan and Kathi Buddemeyer of Jupiter, FL, Kevin Michael and Gail Buddemeyer of Davenport, FL, Michelle Marie (Buddemeyer) and Paul Finan of Tiverton, RI, Michael Allan and Amy Buddemeyer of Portsmouth, RI; six nieces and nephews, Stephanie Lee Buddemeyer of New Smyrma Beach, FL, Zack Michael Buddemeyer of Jupiter, FL, Kristine Anne Buddemeyer of Lake Mary, FL, Sheona and Anthony Cordeiro of Fall River, MA and Christopher Allan and Stephanie Finan of Middletown, RI, Shane Michael Buddemeyer and Megan Rose Buddemeyer of Portsmouth, RI; three great nieces and nephews, Tyler Finan, Danial Alan Finan and Olivia Rose Finan, Victory Elizabeth Finan.; best friend, Anthony A. Reed; and favorite cats, Frick, Frack, and Fang.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019