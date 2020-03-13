|
|
Paul "Wyatt" Earp
Clarksville - Paul J. Earp, age 73, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his residence.
Paul was born August 18, 1946, in Johnson City, TN, to the late Walter Earp and Florence Gragg Earp.
Mr. Earp was a US Army veteran. He retired from the Department of Defense Police (2002-2010) and also worked for the Tennessee Highway Patrol (1988-1997) and Clarksville Police Department (1976-1983), as well as the Fort Campbell and Clarksville Fire Departments. Paul was a fire arms instructor and a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, March 18, at 7:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Garrett Milliken officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, from 4:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Paul is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rannah L. Earp. He is also survived by his children, Bryan (Vicki) Earp, Tammy Earp, Jennifer Earp, Elizabeth Earp (Travis) Fleming, Morgan Earp (Zachery) Lundberg; two sisters, Marie Earp Miller and Lilly Earp Duke; and nine grandchildren, Amber Earp, Shelby Cross, Jack Cross, Zachary Heim, Hudson Fleming, Isla Fleming, Lennon Lundberg, Leonardo "Leo" Lundberg, and Oliver Lundberg; and three great grandchildren, Saphira Yoes, Nevaeh Bible and Elsa Bible.
Donations may be made to the or to the .
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020