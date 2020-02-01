|
Paula A. Morrow
Clarksville - Paula A. Morrow, age 95, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Horizon Medical Center, in Dickson.
Paula was born April 11, 1924, in Open, East Prussia (Poland), to the late Otto Hippel and Agatha Hippel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Beecher Morrow.
She was the proud wife of an American Army Officer. Mrs. Morrow was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star (Ft. Campbell Chapter 547) and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 3, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, February 3, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church.
Paula is survived by her son, Danny (Helen) Morrow; daughter, Darlene (Danny) Roberts; and four grandchildren, Chris (Michelle) Roberts, Kenny (Amy) Roberts, Robin Cumberland, and Tonya Carvajal.
Paula was the oldest of six siblings, Walter Hippel, Ernst Hippel, Bruno Hippel, Monika Bierbaums, Gerda Roth, and Valeria Hippel;
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020