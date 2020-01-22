Services
Pauletta Skinner Obituary
Pauletta Skinner

Clarksville - Age 64 of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

She was born April 11, 1955 in Clarksville to John Harold Skinner and Pauline Carney Skinner. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Harold Skinner, Pauline Skinner and Melba Mayfield Skinner, sisters, Vanessa Trotter and Roberta Livingston and brother, John Harold Skinner, Jr.

Pauletta was a 1973 graduate of Clarksville High School. She was a devoted member of Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories son, Tyrece L. (Kimberly Filer) Skinner, Jacksonville, FL; sisters, Johnetta (Pastor James) Trotter, Clarksville, TN, Denise (Obie) Hurst, Fayetteville, GA, Deloris (Pastor Calvin) Gager, Hendersonville, TN and Wyvetta Dupree, Maryland; brothers, James O. (Janet) Stephens, Kernersville, NC, J. Harold (Madeline) Skinner, Detroit, MI and Everett "Rickey" (Julie) Skinner, Clarksville, TN and a host of family and friends.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
