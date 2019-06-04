Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Pauline Melton, age 86 of Clarksville, will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:00 NOON at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Clark officiating. Burial will follow beside her husband at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Pauline passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born in Jackson County, TN to E.P. (Pal) and Pearl Lakes. She was a faithful member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church where she worshipped her Lord and Savior and loved her church family. Pauline retired after 25 years from Belk. She enjoyed lunch each month with the Belk retirees and counted them all as close friends.

In addition to her parents Pauline is preceded in death by her husband Robert C. Melton, siblings Beebee, Blaine, Ray, Herschal, Hubert, and Denver Lakes and Jeralee Padia. She is survived by her daughter Denise (Jerry) Bush, brother Ralph Lakes, several nieces and nephews, and special niece Ella Pearl Padia.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Signature Healthcare and Avalon Hospice.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Missionary Baptist Church 2590 Madison Street Clarksville, TN 37043 or stjude.org
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 4, 2019
