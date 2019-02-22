Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Pauline Y. "Polly" Miller Obituary
Pauline Y. "Polly" Miller

Franklin, TN - Pauline Y. "Polly" Miller, age 93, formerly of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Williamson Medical Center.

Polly was born December 11, 1925, in Perry County, TN, to the late J. Clyde Young and Alta Patterson Young. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy S. Miller; and granddaughter, Lindsay Miller.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, February 24, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Pastor Willie Lyle officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Polly is survived by two sons, David (Rebecca) Miller of Madison, MS and Steve (Linda) Miller of College Grove, TN; sister, Ruth Broome of Clarksville; five grandchildren, Matthew (Erin) Miller, Joshua Miller, Sam Miller, Susan (Kevin) Drake, and Laura (Dustin) McWhorter; and six great grandchildren, Miller, Hunter, Noah, Ethan, Macy, and Landon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sango United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3301 Sango Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
