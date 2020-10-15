Pearl "Delois" Hodges Kennedy
Clarksville - Pearl "Delois" Hodges Kennedy, age 76, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
The celebration of life will be held at 3:00PM, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Spring Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Bunger and Rev. Will Binkley officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson/Kennedy family cemetery.
The Kennedy family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and Sunday at the church from 1:00 PM until the time of service.
Delois entered this life on April 23, 1944 in Clarksville, daughter to the late Calvin and Pearl McWhorter Hodges. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother and sister in law, Gary (Portia) Hodges and brother in law, Bobby Baggett.
She leaves to lovingly cherish her memory, husband of 55 years, Tim Kennedy; children, Chris (Christi) Kennedy, Becky (David) Greer, and Karen (Donny) Plaster; grandchildren, Bailey (Kelly) Plaster, Mary, Jesse & Rachel Greer, Ashlynn, Aaron & Avery Kennedy; siblings, Ken (Betty) Hodges, Rebecca Baggett, and Opal (Reber) Kennedy.
Delois was a 1961 graduate of Montgomery Central High School. She worked for 22 years for CMCSS as a Library Aide at Northeast High School. As a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church, she served in many ministries but was best known for her years of dedication as church librarian, which was named after her in 2015.
Pallbearers will be Mike Baggett, Scott Moore, Brett Burchwell, Mickey Kennedy, Roger Nell, and Rory Kennedy. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Milom, Ross Greer, and Don Ryan.
Memorial donations may be made to Spring Creek Baptist Church Building Fund. 2760 Trenton Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
The family wishes to thank Stacey Merriweather, Rena Bagwell, and those who cared so well for her.
Online condolences may be made to Mrs. Kennedy's family at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com