Peggy Ann Terrell Baggett
1942 - 2020
Peggy Ann Terrell Baggett

Clarksville -

Peggy Ann Terrell Baggett, age 78, of Clarksville passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon Monday, July 20, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with Vicki Patton officiating.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Peggy entered this life on April 6, 1942 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Ocie Terrell, Sr. and Ursula Tucker Terrell. She was a member of Hilldale United Methodist Church and a retired paralegal.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John B. Baggett; and siblings, Billy Terrell, Lela Terrell Paczkowski, O.C. Terrell, Jr., Pansie Farmer, Bobby Lee Terrell, Sr., and Betty Jean Terrell.

Survivors include her children, Sheri Baggett Ireland, Mark (Tina) Baggett, and Chris (Allison) Baggett; grandchildren, John (Becky)Roberge, Brittany Finney, Tracey (Josh) Traxler, Michelle (Dustin) Baggett, and Rauly Baggett, and six great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
JUL
20
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
