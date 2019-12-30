|
Peggy Ann Tubbs Broadbent Williamson
Dover - Peggy Ann Tubbs Broadbent Williamson, a longtime resident of Dover,TN and most recently from Fulton,KY, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at Fulton Nursing and Rehab at 80 years of age.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at Hornbeak Funeral Home, Fulton, KY on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with visitation from 9-11 am with services to follow at 11 am. Pastor Justin Hiens will officiate.
Memorial gifts can be made to Second Mile, c/o Second Baptist Church, 831 Everett Blvd., Union City, TN 38261 or to Fulton Dog Pound, c/o Darcy Linn, 211 Third Street, Fulton, KY 42041.
Online tributes: www.hornbeakfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019