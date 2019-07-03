Peggy Barrett



Clarksville - Peggy Carol Barrett, age 72, of Clarksville passed away June 30, 2019 at her residence.



A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Ferrell and Rev. Rocky Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Point Cemetery.



The Barrett family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 5 and again Saturday 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Peggy entered this life on October 1, 1946 in Clarksville, TN to James "Dick" and Martha Evans Holt. She was a CNA with Montgomery County Nursing Home for 18 years and Gateway Home Health & Hospice for 18 years.



In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Michael Barrett and son Tyler Barrett.



Survivors include her daughter, Laura (Timmy) Mann; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Barrett; brothers, Philip (Debbie) Holt and Darrell (Nicole) Holt; grandchildren, Chelsie (Garrett) Jensen, Sara Barrett, Megan Barrett, Rachael (Caleb) Ragsdale, Michaela Barrett, Rebecca Mann; great-grandchild, Ava Jade Jensen.



Pallbearers will be Garrett Jensen, Caleb Ragsdale, Jason Holt, Blake Holt, Bert Clinard and Robert Proctor. Honorary Pallbearers will be Seth Cantrell, Blake Kiely, Alex Snider, Jason Rogers, and Robert Griffey.



In lieu of flowers make checks payable to Shop with A Cop c/o Laura Mann at 2421 Johnson Road Clarksville, TN 37043.



Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 3, 2019