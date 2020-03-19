Services
Peggy C. Byard


1941 - 2020
Clarksville - A private Celebration of Life service for Peggy Carol York Byard, age 78, will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. David Mackens will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. Peggy passed away on Wednesday, March 18th. She was born October 19, 1941 in Clarksville, Tennessee to Richard York Jr. and Elizabeth York.

Peggy graduated from Clarksville High School. She also was a graduate of Austin Peay State University in earning a Master's Degree in Education. She worked for Clarksville Montgomery County School System for over 30 years. She was a business and technology teacher at Montgomery Central High School. Peggy found joy in teaching and helping children learn. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She served her community passionately, handing out holiday gift baskets to all of the children who lived on her street. She delighted in traveling and Saturday afternoon matinees. Peggy loved spending time with her family, whom she loved, and close friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Richard York Jr. and Elizabeth York. She is survived by her husband Joe Byard, her sons Gary (Elaine) Byard and Brent Byard. A brother, Stanley (Laura Nell) York and three grandchildren, Brittany (Shane) Byard Swift, Hannah Byard, and Samuel Byard. She has three great grandchildren, Tristen Swift, Carter Swift, and Brett Swift.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
