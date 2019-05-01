|
Peggy Hawkins
Clarksville - Peggy, age 64, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service Thursday, May 2, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Greater Missionary Baptist Church.
She was born January 20, 1955 in Nashville to John W. Davie and Susie Bell Beckles. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie B. Hawkins and her parents.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories daughter, Ebony B. Hawkins, Clarksville, TN; granddaughters, Gianna and CajMonet Hawkins; sisters, Angel Davie, Hopkinsville, KY, Velma (Cornell) Green, Clarksville, TN, Dorothy (Gary) Richardson, Corpus Cove, TX, Paula Davie, Hopkinsville, KY and Sherry (James) Adams, Tampa, FL; brothers, Tony Bell, Clarksville, TN, Wilfredo (Rhonda) Beckles, Little Elm, TX, John Davie, Clarksville, TN and Stevie Ray(Karen) Beckles, Clarksville, TN and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 1, 2019