Peggy Koon
1942 - 2020
Peggy Koon

Clarksville - Peggy Eloise Staggs Koon age 77, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

A Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with Rev. Mike Madewell officiating.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Peggy entered this life on September 5, 1942 in Florence, AL to the late Basel and Grace Staggs.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Martin Roscoe Koon Sr. and brother, Doug Staggs.

Survivors include her sons, Martin (Kim) Koon Jr. and Dr. Lee (Alina) Koon; grandchildren, Amy (Ritchie) Patton and Allison Koon (John Pope); great-grandchildren, Andrew, Lincoln, and Oliver; and brothers, BG and Phil Staggs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Paula Whitten
July 22, 2020
I worked with Peggy at Fort Campbell and always knew her to be a person of integrity and honesty. She was always so helpful and caring. I knew her to be a really nice Christian lady and I feel sad at her passing. Rest in peace dear Peggy.
Jerry Hazlett
Coworker
