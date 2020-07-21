Peggy Koon
Clarksville - Peggy Eloise Staggs Koon age 77, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
A Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with Rev. Mike Madewell officiating.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Peggy entered this life on September 5, 1942 in Florence, AL to the late Basel and Grace Staggs.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Martin Roscoe Koon Sr. and brother, Doug Staggs.
Survivors include her sons, Martin (Kim) Koon Jr. and Dr. Lee (Alina) Koon; grandchildren, Amy (Ritchie) Patton and Allison Koon (John Pope); great-grandchildren, Andrew, Lincoln, and Oliver; and brothers, BG and Phil Staggs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com