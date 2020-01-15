|
Peggy Milroy
Clarksville - Peggy Angelia Milroy, 62 of Clarksville, passed away on January 13, 2020, in her home.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 18, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Brother Larry McFarland, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery.
Peggy was born on November 18, 1957 in Fort Myers, Florida. She graduated from Sarasota High School. Peggy enjoy her fur babies, painting, crafts and Church.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Douglas William Milroy; baby sister, Donna Lee DeHanas, and brother, Floyd Evans.
She is survived by her parents, Larry and Mary Isgrig; brother, Russell Platt, Jr (Ellen Platt); niece, Kristine Platt; nephews, James Platt (Candice Platt) and John Platt (Jaquelyn Platt) and her great nieces and nephew.
Condolences can be made online at Navefuenralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020