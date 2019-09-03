|
Peggy Price Stuard
Adams, TN - Age 88, August 28, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Clarence Stuard; daughter, Debbie Lynn Burke; son, Eddie Smith; & brother, Billy Price. Survived by son-in-law, Casey Burke; grandson, Spencer Price Burke; stepdaughters, Leanne (Brad) Balmer, Kimberly (Jeff) Copeland and Allison (Tommy) Stanley; stepson, Clarence Stuard, III; and many grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 - 11 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, 615-832-1948.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 3, 2019