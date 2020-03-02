Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Clarksville - Peggy J. (PJ) Randolph (Morris), 78, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the Funeral Home.

Peggy was born on March 5, 1941, in Clarksville, TN to the late Charles Morris and Edna Haynes Morris.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Donald Randolph; one son, Michael Mullinax (Debbie) of Akron, Ohio; three daughters, Deborah Makinde of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tracey Taylor (Ron) of Clarksville, TN, and Theresa Smith of Huntsville, AL; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Diamond Ruple (grandson), Katie Johnson (granddaughter), Michael Johnson, Anthony Farmer, Jeff Reeves, and Jimmy Randolph.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020
