Peggy Steed Knight
1929 - 2020
Peggy Steed Knight

Clarksville - Peggy Steed Knight, age 90, died December 3, 2020 (two weeks shy of her 91st birthday)

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in January.

Peggy was born on December 18, 1929, in Houston County, TN to the late Horace and Annie B. Steed. Earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Austin Peay State University and was a lifelong advocate for the university. Taught school first in a one-room schoolhouse in Houston County and then for 33 ½ years in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. Peggy served as the President of the APSU National Alumni Association, Regent for Daughters of the American Revolution, and on the Montgomery County Commission. She was also a delegate to the Tennessee Constitutional Convention and served two terms representing the 67th district in the TN House of Representatives. In 1992 she received the title of "Legislator of the Year" by the TN Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Mrs. Knight was also involved in numerous other civic and educational organizations. She enjoyed being a member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, D.T. "Boots" Knight, and four siblings.

Survivors include her children, Nancy (Stewart) Salyer and Nicholas (Erlinda) Knight; grandchildren, Eric (Jeanne) Salyer, Sara Galyon, and N. Masahiro Knight; great-grandchildren, Sara Katherine Salyer, David Salyer, Luke Galyon; sibling, Iris Browning (Erin, TN); and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online.

Thank you to Brookdale staff for Peggy's excellent care and for being a second family to her during the past year.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
