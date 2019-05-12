|
|
Peggy Sue Bedard
Clarksville - Peggy Sue Bedard, age 76, of Clarksville, passed away on May 6, 2019 at Signature Healthcare.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, May 17, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Peggy entered into this life on June 5, 1942 in Clarksville, TN, to the late Lester Ellis and Cornelia Byrd. She enjoyed crafting, plants, taking care of animals, and time with family.
Survivors include her son, Michael Jay (Carol) Sink; grandson, James (Chasity) Sink; great-grandchildren, James Sink, Gabriel Jones, and Gabrella Jones; sister, Brenda (Charlie) Winkler; nephew, Chip Winkler, and nieces, Jennifer (William) French, and Melissa (Richard) Perigo. Peggy was also the guardian grandmother to Marley and William Britt.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 12 to May 15, 2019