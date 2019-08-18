|
Peggy Sue Thomas
Clarksville - Peggy Sue Thomas, 84, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Palmyra Health and Rehabilitation.
Peggy was born on November 5, 1934, in Indian Mound, TN to the late Hezie M. Smith and Rubye Katherine Vaughan Smith.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel, with Rev. John Vaughan officiating. Burial will be at Palmyra United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Peggy retired as a secretary at Acme Boot Company. She was a member of Indian Mound United Methodist Church.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 22 years, George Thomas of Clarksville, TN and sister, Betty Webb.
Pallbearers will be David Smith, Andy Bumpus, Marty Grasty, Brian Grasty, Reggie Wallace, and Cody Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Smith and Roger Halliday.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Nurses and CNAs of Palmyra Health and Rehabilitation and AseraCare Hospice for the care given to Peggy.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019