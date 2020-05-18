|
Penelope "Penny" Anthony Butler Banks
Penelope Anthony Butler Banks "Penny", age 71, passed away May 13, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Preceded in death by her father, Jones Anthony. Survived by her children, Melaney Butler Hall (Chad) and Clay Butler (Tara); grandchildren, Hunter Holland, Isabella Hall, Anderson Butler, Camden Hall, and Jones Hall; mother, Kay Anthony; sister, Pam Boyce; brother, Randy Anthony (Donna); nieces and nephews, Joe Morrissey (Surabhi), Kayla Semeraro (Ben), Reagan Anthony, and Drake Anthony. Due to the current situation, services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Graceworks Ministries, 104 SE Parkway, Franklin, TN 37064, (615) 794-9055.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 18 to May 19, 2020