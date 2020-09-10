Peter Francis

Peter FrancisMarion, AR - Peter K. Francis, 60, of Marion, AR, passed away on March 24, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1959 in Chicago, Il, to William and Brittye Francis. Peter graduated from Towering Oaks Baptist High School in Memphis, TN. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, "Ole Miss" which he called "The Center of the Universe," with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and was a member of the Delta Psi Fraternity.He successfully worked in the security systems industry for over 30 years. His greatest joy was his family. Everyone loved Pete. He had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. He was always ready with a story, especially concerning history and/or family. He was happiest when working on or talking about cars, and you could always find Pete driving around Crittenden County in his 1982 Jeep.He is survived by his parents, William and Brittye Francis; his wife, Harriet Francis; his children, Mary Elizabeth Francis and John Luttrell Francis; as well as a host of other family and friends.A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Anglin Funeral Home in Dover, TN, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Phoebe Jowers officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenhill Cemetery. Friends are welcome and are respectfully asked to wear a mask.