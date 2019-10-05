Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
1958 - 2019
Phil Phillips Obituary
Phil Phillips

Woodlawn - Phil Howell Phillips, age 61, died October 3, 2019 at Clarksville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

A Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Reverend Jerry Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Blooming Grove Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, and again on Sunday, from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Phil entered this life on June 5, 1958 in Clarksville, TN to the late Robert and Nell Bowers Phillips. He was a 1976 graduate of Northwest High School, a member of Blooming Grove Baptist Church, a farmer, and a retired truck driver for Montgomery County.

He is survived by his children, Quincy (Kelly) Phillips, and Rachel Phillips; grandchildren, Treat, McKenna, Jackson, and Barrett Phillips; brother, Mike (Tina) Phillips, and sisters, Cindy (Phillip) Sykes, Lori (Junior) Tucker, and Tammy Phillips.

Pallbearers will be, William Brown, Garrett Wirrick, Adam Tucker, Bronson Phillips, Wayne Bowers, Elvis Bellar, Gerry Albright and Don Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Blooming Grove Baptist Cemetery Fund.

Condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019
