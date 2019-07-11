Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Clarksville Hwy Church of Christ
Phillip Nicholson Obituary
Phillip Nicholson

Clarksville - Phillip R. Nicholson 29, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Phillip was born October 26, 1989 in Nashville TN, son of Nickie Lee and Tracy Morrison. Phillip was a painter with 3rd Generation Painting. In addition his parents he is survived by siblings, Jacob Nicholson, Brandy Nicholson, and Anna Bircheat; Aunt Robin and Uncle Paul Allen; step-grandmother, Bee Ashbaugh. Cremation has been chosen and a Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. at Clarksville Hwy Church of Christ on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 11, 2019
