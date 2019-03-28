|
Phillip Ogan
Clarksville - Age 56, passed away March 22, 2019. He was born February 26, 1963 in Clarksville. He was a graduate of Northwest High School and Austin Peay State University. Visitation will be at Hooker's Funeral Home on Friday March 29th, from 1 PM to 7:30 PM with the family present from 5 PM to 7:30 PM. Funeral service is Saturday March 30th at 2 PM at Greenhill Church and Christian Outreach Ministries, 311 Walker Street, Clarksville, TN 37042. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019