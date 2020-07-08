1/1
Piedmont Poindexter Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Piedmont's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Piedmont Poindexter, Jr.

Clarksville - Age 84, passed away July 3, 2020. Preceded in death by wife by Sarah Poindexter. Survived by daughter, Cindy Poindexter, Louisville, Ky., grandchildren, Devonna Dorsey, Cynthia Witherspoon, Evonna Dorsey, cousins, relatives & friends. He was born April 10, 1936 in Clarksville, Tn., to the union of Piedmont Poindexter, Sr. & Mary Bell Poindexter. He was self employed as a mechanic. Funeral Services will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, 1pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Interment in Resthaven Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved