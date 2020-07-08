Or Copy this URL to Share

Piedmont Poindexter, Jr.



Clarksville - Age 84, passed away July 3, 2020. Preceded in death by wife by Sarah Poindexter. Survived by daughter, Cindy Poindexter, Louisville, Ky., grandchildren, Devonna Dorsey, Cynthia Witherspoon, Evonna Dorsey, cousins, relatives & friends. He was born April 10, 1936 in Clarksville, Tn., to the union of Piedmont Poindexter, Sr. & Mary Bell Poindexter. He was self employed as a mechanic. Funeral Services will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, 1pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Interment in Resthaven Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store