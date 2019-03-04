|
|
Porter Ridley Knobel
Clarksville - Porter Ridley Knobel, 92, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Tennessee State Veterans Home of Clarksville.
Porter was born on February 7, 1927, in Nashville, TN to the late William Knobel and Rhoda Tune Knobel. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Yolanda C. Knobel.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Joseph Knobel officiating. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Porter was a retired U.S. Army Veteran, where he served in WWII and the Korean War. Within his service, he received many distinguished medals. Among the many were the Asiatic/Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Army of Occupation (Japan), United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the Bronze Star. Mr. Knobel also enjoyed many years as being the head of Law Planning for the State of Tennessee, in which he retired. He also was a military body guard for John F. Kennedy. He was a loving father and grandfather.
Porter is survived by his son, Joseph (Kathryn) Knobel; two daughters, Patricia Mack and Geraldine Knobel; brother, Joseph Knobel; four sisters, Helen, Linda, Marie, and Eva; seven grandchildren, Brittnye (William) Johnson, Stacey (Terence) Dunn, Christine (Sky) Shook, Angela Knobel, Gerald (Leslie) Mack Jr., Joseph Knobel Jr., and Wendy (Aaron) Stockdale; and four great grandchildren, Ben, Connor, Riley, and Mack.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Mack Jr., Joseph Knobel Jr., Will Johnson, Sky Shook, and Aaron Stockdale.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019