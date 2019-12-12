|
Portia Eldridge Watkins
Clarksville - Passed away November 21, 2019 in Capitol Heights, MD. Visitation Saturday, December 14, 2019 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church. Interment Sidney Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Cecile E. Watkins, Forestville, MD; brother, Hoover Eldridge, Oakwood, TN, the entire Watkins Family and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019