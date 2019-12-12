Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Portia Watkins
Portia Eldridge Watkins

Portia Eldridge Watkins Obituary
Portia Eldridge Watkins

Clarksville - Passed away November 21, 2019 in Capitol Heights, MD. Visitation Saturday, December 14, 2019 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church. Interment Sidney Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Cecile E. Watkins, Forestville, MD; brother, Hoover Eldridge, Oakwood, TN, the entire Watkins Family and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
