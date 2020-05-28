|
Rachel Bucciarelli
Erin - Rachel Lynn Bucciarelli, age 24 formerly of Erin, TN, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Chad Carson and Sister Marcie Hendrick officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.
Rachel entered this life on August 22, 1995 in Nashville, TN, daughter to Jerry Bucciarelli and Patricia Rainwater Stephenson. Rachel was a loving mother, daughter, and sister to her family. She will greatly be missed.
Rachel is preceded in death by her precious daughter, Raelynn Marie Bucciarelli.
In addition to her parents, Rachel leaves behind her son, Noah Gordon; siblings, Chad (Rebekah) Carson, Angela (Michael) Dew, Jeremy (Kendra) Bucciarelli, and Deran Bass.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Carson, Corey Carson, Caleb Carson, Ronnie Dotson, Nathan Downs, and Trey Linville.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 28 to May 29, 2020