Rachel Evans Griffey Adkins
Clarksville - Rachel Evans Griffey Adkins, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 4 at her home in Clarksville, TN. Rachel was born August, 22, 1932 in Montgomery County to Robley Dee and Novella Talley Evans. Rachel graduated from Clarksville High School in 1950. She worked for the Clarksville Montgomery County School System and served as president for the School Food Service Association. She was a member of The Country Women's Club. Rachel was also a member of the Port Royal Grant United Methodist Church and currently a member at Hilldale Church of Christ. Rachel enjoyed catering weddings and events and also owned a small restaurant as well as a small hair salon in Pleasant View. She loved spending time with her family, whom she cherished, and close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robley Dee and Novella Talley Evans, spouse and father of her children, Charles Glenn Griffey; grandson, Joseph Evans DeCanto; son-in-laws, Joseph F. DeCanto and Edward E. Akin, spouse Cecil Adkins, and siblings, Bobby, Dudley, and Steve Evans, Betty Coppedge, and Linda Jo Evans. She is survived by her children, David (Peggy) Griffey, Danny (Sonya) Griffey, Deborah DeCanto, and Kathy Akin. A brother, John (Jeraldine) Evans and sisters, Teresa (Cecil) Vaughn, Myra (Ronnie) Welch, Patricia (Guy) Livingston, Paula Hughes and Pauline Evans. She has 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Gateway Funeral Home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from noon until 3:00 P.M. with service beginning at 3:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Johnny Murray, Chad Griffey, Aaron Akin, Robert Griffey, John DeCanto, Kurt Suiter, and Jace Frazier. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center; 335 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN; phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by visiting gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020