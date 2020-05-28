|
Raelynn Marie Bucciarelli, age 1, formerly of Erin, TN, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Chad Carson and Sister Marcie Hendrick officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.
Raelynn entered this life on December 28, 2018 in Nashville, TN, daughter to Rachel Lynn Bucciarelli. Raelynn was full of life and brought so much joy and laughter. Her love was contagious, something that will never be replaced.
Raelynn is preceded in death by her loving mother, Rachel Lynn Bucciarelli.
Raelynn leaves behind her brother, Noah Gordon; grandmother, Patricia Stephenson; grandfather, Jerry Bucciarelli; aunts and uncles, Chad (Rebekah) Carson, Angela (Michael) Dew, Jeremy (Kendra) Bucciarelli, and Deran Bass.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Carson, Corey Carson, Caleb Carson, Ronnie Dotson, Nathan Downs, and Trey Linville.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 28 to May 29, 2020