Services
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
(931) 289-4277
Resources
More Obituaries for Raelynn Bucciarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raelynn Bucciarelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raelynn Bucciarelli Obituary
Raelynn Marie Bucciarelli, age 1, formerly of Erin, TN, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Chad Carson and Sister Marcie Hendrick officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.

Raelynn entered this life on December 28, 2018 in Nashville, TN, daughter to Rachel Lynn Bucciarelli. Raelynn was full of life and brought so much joy and laughter. Her love was contagious, something that will never be replaced.

Raelynn is preceded in death by her loving mother, Rachel Lynn Bucciarelli.

Raelynn leaves behind her brother, Noah Gordon; grandmother, Patricia Stephenson; grandfather, Jerry Bucciarelli; aunts and uncles, Chad (Rebekah) Carson, Angela (Michael) Dew, Jeremy (Kendra) Bucciarelli, and Deran Bass.

Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Carson, Corey Carson, Caleb Carson, Ronnie Dotson, Nathan Downs, and Trey Linville.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 28 to May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raelynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now