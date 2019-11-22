|
|
Rakeem Raymond Harris
Clarksville - Age 19. born October 1, 2000 in Clarksville TN to Alice Harris and Elliott Harris. He passed from this life to his heavenly reward on Saturday November 16, 2019..He leaves to share his precious memories his brothers Cory D McNary (Atlanta, GA,..Elliott (Trel)Harris and Bryson D Harris (Clarksville TN)..Marcus Holland (Princeton,Ky)..2 Nephews Ej and Emmitt Harris and 1niece Arie Harris (Clarksville TN). Visitation Sunday, November 24, 2019, 10-11 with funeral to follow at Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019