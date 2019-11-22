Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rakeem Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rakeem Raymond Harris


2000 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rakeem Raymond Harris Obituary
Rakeem Raymond Harris

Clarksville - Age 19. born October 1, 2000 in Clarksville TN to Alice Harris and Elliott Harris. He passed from this life to his heavenly reward on Saturday November 16, 2019..He leaves to share his precious memories his brothers Cory D McNary (Atlanta, GA,..Elliott (Trel)Harris and Bryson D Harris (Clarksville TN)..Marcus Holland (Princeton,Ky)..2 Nephews Ej and Emmitt Harris and 1niece Arie Harris (Clarksville TN). Visitation Sunday, November 24, 2019, 10-11 with funeral to follow at Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rakeem's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -