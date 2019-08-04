Services
Bond Memorial Chapel
1098 Weston Dr.
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
615-773-2663
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Centers for Spiritual Living, 6705 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
Visitation
Following Services
Ralph Duncan Obituary
Ralph Duncan

Antioch - Ralph Douglas Duncan, age 66, of Antioch, TN, made a peaceful transition from this life on July 31, 2019. Ralph was retired from the State of Tennessee, Department of Correction. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, Kentucky basketball and Titans football. Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Thelbert Duncan; wife, Cheryl K. Brown and brother, Charles Duncan. He is survived by wife of 12 years, Becky Buckman; mother, Mary McBride; daughter, Jeni (Charlie) Dixon; granddaughter, Emma Dixon and nephew, Ronnie Duncan. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday August 4, 2019 at Centers for Spiritual Living, 6705 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN with Rev. Michael Woody officiating. There will be a brief time of visitation with the family following the service. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
