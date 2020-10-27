Ralph Leo Arnold
Clarksville - Command Sergeant Major (Ret) Ralph Leo Arnold, age 84, of Clarksville passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.
Ralph was born October 12, 1936 in Watertown, Ohio to the late Clarence Arnold and Hilda Schaad. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Michael Arnold.
He is survived by his wife Laura West Arnold; son, Bruce (Sue) Arnold; daughters, Debra (Leon) Sandifer, Kimberly Arnold; brothers, Edward (Lois) Arnold, Richard (Shelba) Arnold, Regis (Nancy) Arnold, David Arnold; sister Marilyn Kern; grandchildren, Matthew Sandifer, Jeremy Arnold, Jessica Yoder, Alexa Arnold, Keith Stokes, Daniel Rimorin and 11 great grandchildren.
Ralph was a Vietnam veteran who honorably served 23 years of Military service with three tours in Germany and received numerous awards and decorations.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2000 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, or to the DAV, 101st Screaming Eagles, 32 Screaming Eagle Blvd, Fort Campbell, KY 42223.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.