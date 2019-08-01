Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Randolph Gadson Obituary
Randolph Gadson

Clarksville - Age 68 of Clarksville passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Visitation Friday, August 2, 2019 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel. Internment Evergreen Cemetery.

He was born November 13, 1950 in Bronx, NY to Jimmy Gadson and Elizabeth Trice. He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Christopher Gadson; sisters, Carylon Smith and Renee Ozen; brothers, Chuck Trice, Robert Gadson and Clevland Trice. He retired from Chrysler in 2008 where he was a Production Operator.

He leaves to cherish his memories daughters, Kenyata "Sweet Pea" Gadson, Clarksville, TN, Latanya Sims, Rhonda Davis, Sherina Gadson, Shantell Gadson, Janee' Prather all of Detroit, MI and Romania Gadson, Clarksville, TN; sons, Wardell "Shawn" Prather, Detroit, MI, Timothy (Ashley) Lewis and DelRico (Keiasha) Lewis both of Clarksville, TN; sisters, Tammy Stone and Frances Jene "Regina" Trice both of Clarksville, TN; brother, Malcolm Trice, Clarksville, TN; aunt, Barbara Brown and 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
