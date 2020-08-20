1/1
Rayma Carnal (Raye) Skipper
Rayma (Raye) Carnal Skipper

New Orleans, LA - Rayma (Raye) Carnal Skipper, formerly of Russellville, KY and Clarksville, TN, passed away August 5, 2020, in New Orleans, LA.

Raye was born in Providence, KY on November 8, 1926. In Russellville, Raye was community-oriented and owned a ladies' boutique. In Clarksville she was executive assistant to the President of Fort Campbell Federal Credit Union until her retirement. She and her husband moved to Atlanta, GA, to live with their younger daughter and then to New Orleans. Raye was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend to many.

She is survived by two daughters, Donda Skipper of New Orleans, LA and Letitia (Larry) Wilbur of Bonsall, CA; a grandson, Chase (Sno) Skipper of Nashville, TN; her sister, Sherry (Jim) Davis of Clarksville, TN; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, D.M. (Skip) Skipper, Sr.; son, D.M. (Skippy) Skipper, Jr.; and brother, James (Jim) Carnal.

Her cremation will take place in New Orleans. The date to celebrate her life will be announced at a later time when we can all safely gather in Clarksville.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
