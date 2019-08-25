|
Raymond Carr
Clarksville - Raymond Milford Carr ended his 5-year battle with Lung Cancer on August 22, 2019. Ray fought hard and inspired others in his journey. Ray's body also provided information that can be used by cancer researchers to study and develop future treatment options. He was very excited to be able to contribute to science.
Ray was born on April 4, 1951 in Grand Rapids, MI, and travelled the world via the U.S. Air Force, fulfilling a 20-year career service. He enjoyed sports with his sons Raymond Jr and Ryan. Spending many hours on the sidelines cheering and coaching soccer, football, basketball or baseball. At times Ray was the only parent standing out in the pouring rain to offer encouragement.
Ray spent many days hunting, fishing and backpacking with his sons. He enjoyed teaching them to set up fishing lines along with bow and arrow skills. He enjoyed the outdoors, and anything involved with nature.
Ray moved to Clarksville in 2012 to embark on his 2nd childhood, where he met his partner in mischief, Toni Carr. Together they had fun exploring and just goofing around in Tennessee.
Ray never did anything halfway, earning him the nickname "All the Way Ray". Ray was quick witted and had a big heart. He will be truly missed.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019