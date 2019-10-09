|
Raymond S. Hicks, Jr.
Clarksville, TN - Raymond S. Hicks, Jr., age 93, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Dogwood Bend Assisted Living.
Raymond was born March 15, 1926, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Raymond S. Hicks, Sr. and Ellie C. McElroy Hicks. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Scharf Hicks; one son, Kenny Hicks; his brother, James M. Hicks; and three sisters, Ira Mai Balthrop, Eloise Phillips, and Johnnie Katherine Thomas.
Mr. Hicks retired as an administrator at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, at Fort Campbell. He was a US Navy veteran.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will take place Wednesday, October 16, at 2:00 PM, at Greenwood Cemetery.
Raymond is survived by two sons, Joseph Hicks of Nashville and Raymond (Jennifer) Hicks III of Clarksville; two daughters, Donna Marie Ashburn of Cookeville, TN and Saralinda Ragazzo of Louisville, KY; one sister, Margaret Ashford of Texas; seven grandchildren, Matthew Hicks, David Hicks, and Ross Lee Holmes, Mary Jo Beaderstadt, Sidney Hicks, Christopher Cameron, and William Cameron; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency, 1101 Kermit Avenue, Suite 300, Nashville, TN 37217 or at www.mchra.com/meals-on-wheels.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019