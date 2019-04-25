|
|
Reba K. Matthews
Clarksville - Reba K. Matthews, age 77, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Spring Meadows Healthcare Center.
Reba was born April 2, 1942, in Leesville, LA, to the late Clifford Patrick Paddy and Judy A. Stephens Paddy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Clarence Matthews; and one sister, Verlie Mae Packard.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time.
Reba is survived by two sons, James Patrick Matthews and Vance Bartley Matthews, both of Montgomery, AL; two daughters, Charlotte Ann (Thomas G., Sr.) McClellan of Clarksville and Karen Lynn (Robert Nelson) Bush of Winchester, TN; three brothers, Clifford Thomas (Elaine) Paddy of Guthrie, KY, Clinton Timothy (Debbie) Paddy of Elkton, KY, and Benjamin Brewer of Clarksville; two sisters, Bonnie Sue (Charles Allen) Maher of South Glens Falls, NY and Rosa Ann (Robby) Robbins of Manchester, TN; seven grandchildren, Thomas McClellan, Jr., Cody McClellan, Kayla McClellan, Derek Jurney, Richard Jurney, Jessica Gillis, and Katie Matthews; and ten great grandchildren.
The family would like to express deep gratitude to Thomas McClellan, Sr. and family for support and constant care, as well as the entire staff at Spring Meadows Healthcare Center and Tennova Healthcare.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019