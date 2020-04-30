|
|
Rebecca Miller
Clarksville -
Rebecca Foster Miller, age 91, of Clarksville passed away at her residence on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
A private family service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Minister Morris Harris III, will officiate.
Rebecca entered into this life on January 8, 1929 in Knoxville, TN to the late William and Ivy Batson Foster. She was a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church and Les Candides Garden Club.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. John Frank Miller; sons, John William Miller and Mark Foster Miller.
Survivors include her son, Frank Perkins (Sarah) Miller; daughter, Anne Miller Moore; grandchildren, Dr. Thomas Edwin Moore, Katy Rebecca Miller, and Abigail Lee Miller; brother, Dr. Edwin (Jane) Foster; nephews, Gordon and Eddy Foster, and Jack Rudolph and niece Bunny Rudolph King.
Pallbearers will be Frank Miller, Thomas Moore, Eddy Foster, Gordon Foster, Jack Rudolph, and Bobby Smith.
The family would like to extend their love and appreciation to Rebecca's caretakers that lovingly cared for Rebecca until the end; Eleanor Harris, Ruby Cross, and Pat Talley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Madison Street United Methodist Church or .
Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020