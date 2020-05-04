|
Rebecca Ruth Ficklin
Clarksville - Rebecca Ruth Ficklin, age 89 of Clarksville, passed from this life to her eternal reward on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Spring Meadows Healthcare. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Rebecca was born on August 22, 1930 in Wheelersburg, Ohio to Oran and Sadie Willett Spencer. She was a faithful member of the Park Lane Church of the Nazarene serving in life as the official greeter. Meeting visitors with a smile and a warm welcome was her trademark. Rebecca was a loving and faithful wife, serving alongside, in support of her loving husband Marvin, while being the consummate mother of her children.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin, of 68 years; sons, Wendell (Ronda) Ficklin of Youngsville, NC and Garvin (Regina) Ficklin of Trinity, AL; daughters, Julia Ficklin Lum of Ft. Riley, Kansas and Janet Ficklin (Brian) Diamond of Crofton, KY; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Willis (Glenda) Spencer of Robards, KY; and sister Grace (Clyde) Dupin of Kernersville, NC.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 4 to May 6, 2020