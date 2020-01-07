|
Rebecca Sue Bates-Wilson
Clarksville - Age 87, passed away January 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 18, 1932 in Clarksville, Tn. to the union of Winnie Killebrew Bates and Marshall Bates. She was educated in the Montgomery Co. School System. Rebecca was a member of St. John Baptist Church for many years. She is survived by her great niece, Karen Howard, great nephew, Martin McCoin, cousin, Billie Jean Meriweather, and step-granddaughter, Elaine Dobson a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020, 11am -12 pm with the funeral to follow at Hooker Funeral Home. Interment Riverview Cemetery.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020