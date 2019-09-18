|
Regina Rollison
Clarksville -
Regina H. Rollison, age 73 of Clarksville passed peacefully at her residence on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
She was born on August 19, 1946 in Berlin, Germany to the late Walter and Ruth Kappel.
In her younger years Regina was adventurous, enjoyed travel and she was an amazing cook. She also found much joy working in her yard and planting flowers. She always felt such pride when neighbors would complement her on her beautiful yard. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Regina is survived by her 3 children; Carmen (Kevin) Stanfill of Wellington, FL, Manuela (Jack) Pollard of Port Orange, FL and Pedro (Joy) Belligio of Clarksville, TN. She leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Weston, and Bailey and also 2 brothers Peter and Rudolf.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. A Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 and again Monday, from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019