Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Reita Huckeby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reita King Huckeby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reita King Huckeby Obituary
Reita King Huckeby

Hendersonville - Reita King Huckeby, age 59, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Felts Dent officiating. She will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery.

Reita's family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Reita entered into this life on April 24, 1960, in Clarksville to the late John Henry King and Mildred Louise Harper King. She enjoyed her career with LifeTouch Portrait Studios where she served as the Director of Sales. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville and was formerly a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville. She was a graduate of Northeast High school. Additionally, Reita was a longtime member of the Alpha Chi Omega sisterhood of her alma mater, UT Knoxville, and of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Survivors include her devoted husband Byron Huckeby and her two sons whom she adored, Alexander and Andrew. She is also survived by several cousins and a host of dear friends.

Condolences may be made to Reita's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now