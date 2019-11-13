|
Reita King Huckeby
Hendersonville - Reita King Huckeby, age 59, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Felts Dent officiating. She will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery.
Reita's family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Reita entered into this life on April 24, 1960, in Clarksville to the late John Henry King and Mildred Louise Harper King. She enjoyed her career with LifeTouch Portrait Studios where she served as the Director of Sales. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville and was formerly a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville. She was a graduate of Northeast High school. Additionally, Reita was a longtime member of the Alpha Chi Omega sisterhood of her alma mater, UT Knoxville, and of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Survivors include her devoted husband Byron Huckeby and her two sons whom she adored, Alexander and Andrew. She is also survived by several cousins and a host of dear friends.
Condolences may be made to Reita's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019