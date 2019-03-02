|
Rene'e Phillips
Elkton - Rene'e Phillips, 59 of Elkton, passed away on Wednesday, February 13th at the Spring Meadows Healthcare Center in Clarksville of natural causes.
She was born March 4, 1959 in Reading, PA the daughter of Bertha Anna Mohler.
She is survived by her husband John Phillips of Elkton; her mother Bertha Anna Collins of FL; two step sons Michael and Daniel Phillips both of Elkton; two daughters Maria Shephard of Clarksville and Melissa Chambers of Hardyville, KY; one brother Randy Mohler of FL and four grandchildren Alauna Sandoval and Aiden Chambers both of Hardyville and Braylin Long and Lia Page both of Clarksville.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Monday, March 4th at 11:00 at the Pleasant Hill UMC, 120 Pleasant Hill Church Road, Elkton, KY with Pastor Todd Smith officiating.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019