Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
Alexander City, AL - Retha Anderson, age 96, of Alexander City, AL, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Mrs. Anderson passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Russell Medical. She was born on February 13, 1923 in Slayden, Tennessee to Jasper N. Powers and Ivy Browning Powers. She was a member of Pearson Chapel Church. Mrs. Anderson was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a dear friend to all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Bobby) Hanna of Alexander City, AL; sons, Rodney (Sharon) Anderson of CA, Andy Anderson of CA, Timothy (Tracey) Anderson of NV; grandchildren, Bryan (Kristi) Hanna, Angela (Glen) Smith, Golden (Abby) Anderson, Breeze Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Brecken Anderson, Aaron (Erin) Anderson, Melanie Anderson, Ethan (Rayna) Anderson, Skye (Heather) Anderson, Autum Ojea; great-grandchildren, Savanah (Ruan) da Costa, Lauren Hanna, Faith Hanna, McCoy Smith, Matt Smith, Rose Anderson, Russell Anderson, Ella Anderson and great-great-grandchild, Enrique da Costa.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Ojea; husband, Richard Anderson and parents.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 25, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Lisa Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Parrott Cemetery, in Slayden, TN. Visitation will be Saturday, May 25, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 24, 2019
